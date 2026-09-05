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This robotic lawnmower tidies up the garden with its robotic arm

The Sunseeker S7 not only mows the lawn but also collects scattered toys and other objects. With its robotic arm, the mower can lift up to two kilograms.

Among the new robotic lawnmowers at IFA 2026, the Sunseeker S7 stands out with its robotic arm. For all other models, you have to tidy up before they can mow the lawn. The S7 can clear smaller objects out of the way itself. I had only seen that in robot vacuums before.

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The robotic arm clears obstacles out of the way

Sunseeker has introduced three new robotic lawnmowers at IFA. They differ in the area they can mow. The S7 is the top model and can handle up to 3000 square meters of lawn – and it is the only one equipped with the robotic arm. This is available as an optional accessory that is attached where the edge trimmer is usually located.

The robotic arm uses the same camera that ensures the retractable trimmer cuts every blade of grass right to the edge. The robotic mower navigates through the garden using a LiDAR system, which it also uses to detect obstacles. The side camera then helps with clearing them away. I asked at the Sunseeker booth how much the arm can lift. The answer: up to two kilograms.

At the booth, the Sunseeker S7 moves a cube through the artificial garden.

Another limit is the opening of the gripping claws. They are sufficient for branches and smaller toys, but the robot has to move a soccer ball out of the way in a different manner.

The camera on the side of the robotic arm.

Thanks to LiDAR, the Sunseeker S7 does not need GPS. Using software called «MapOS», it creates a 3D map of the garden and also records inclines. With the help of the integrated thermal imaging camera, it detects hedgehogs and can avoid them – but it cannot lift them aside with the robotic arm.

Price and availability

The Sunseeker S7 is expected to be available in time for the next gardening season starting in February 2027. It is expected to cost 2500 euros. There is no exact price for the robotic arm yet, but it is said to be around 500 euros.

Firmly in its grip.

Sunseeker wants to make the entire garden smarter next year. The lawnmower is intended to use its cameras and sensors to detect irregularities in the lawn and point out missing nutrients, dry spots, or diseases. In addition, the manufacturer plans to offer rain gauges, soil sensors, and lawn sprinklers that can take over automatic irrigation.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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