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Whoops, where did the battery go? Dyson launches new hair straightener model

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 10.9.2026

Of all the hair tools Dyson has ever released, the 'Corrale' has been the biggest disappointment for me so far. The hair straightener has now received an update. And it turned out quite differently than I expected.

I never really warmed up to the Dyson Corrale. And that's despite the luxury hair straightener conveniently being battery-operated. Six and a half years after its market launch, the technology company is introducing the new generation: the Corrale CoolShine.

It was about time. Only... somehow I imagined the update differently.

Product test Testing the Dyson Corrale Natalie Hemengül 55 likes 55 1 comment 1

Corrale vs. Corrale CoolShine: What's new?

Active cooling via an attachment

We are already familiar with the flexible heating plates made of a copper-manganese alloy. What is new, however, is the (detachable) cooling attachment with heat-dissipating copper pipes. They contain water and dissipate excess heat directly during styling. This is intended to cool the hair while it is being straightened and reduce heat damage by up to 29 percent. So says Dyson. That clears up the «Cool» in the name. All that's missing is the «Shine»: According to the press release, the straightened mane should also shine up to 154 percent more compared to unstyled hair.

Dyson Dyson

New heat setting

While the previous Corrale offers three heat settings to choose from (165, 185, and 210 degrees Celsius), the Corrale CoolShine has four. So one more, namely 145 degrees. This lowest setting is said to be particularly suitable for refreshing hairstyles. Overall, there should be something for every hair type. Dyson emphasizes that the CoolShine is heated up and ready for use after just 15 seconds.

Universal voltage

Like the latest innovations from Dyson's beauty lab, the Corrale CoolShine is also set to become a jetsetter with ease thanks to universal voltage.

What happened to the battery?

One of my biggest criticisms of the previous model: It's heavy as a brick. 550 grams! That was primarily due to the built-in battery. I could use the Corrale with or without a cord. A well-intentioned feature that failed in heavy practice.

The Corrale CoolShine seems to cut a slimmer figure at 200 grams. The attachment adds an additional 85 grams. My first thought: Finally, cordless straightening without a bicep workout! But why is there nothing in the press release about a battery? And there isn't a single picture where the device can be seen without a cord. That only allows for one assumption: The Corrale CoolShine is only lighter because the battery was surgically removed. Dyson confirms this to me upon request.

I'm undecided on how to feel about this. I'll certainly be wiser once I've held and tested the device. Until then, I'll have to be a little patient. The straightener is scheduled to hit the market on September 15th. Price point: 299 euros or 299 francs.

Header image: Dyson

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