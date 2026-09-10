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Automatic transcripts and music recognition: These are the new Apple Watches

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 10.9.2026

The new smartwatches are getting an updated Siri and features such as automatic transcription and music recognition.

Apple has introduced the Watch Ultra 4 and the Watch Series. The design remains unchanged, but the watches receive new sensors: the electrodes are designed to sit better on the skin compared to their predecessors, allowing for more accurate health measurements.

Additionally, the green LEDs for heart rate measurement are larger, and the watch measures the pulse every five seconds. This ensures consistently accurate recording, whether in everyday life or during sports.

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Software upgrades and Siri as an AI assistant

Apple smartwatches now benefit from Siri AI: for example, you can use a dynamic app grid that displays five apps suggested by Siri at any given time – including frequently used or recently used ones. Thanks to a dedicated app, you can use Siri for natural conversations directly on your wrist. At launch, Siri AI is only available in English and not yet in the EU or Switzerland.

A new algorithm ensures more accurate step counting. Thanks to this, distance measurements indoors are said to be better. In general, step counting is said to be more accurate than in the predecessor. Thanks to a new one-handed tap gesture, you can open a watch widget by tapping your index finger and thumb together.

The Health app has been given a fresh look and provides personal recommendations based on your activities and habits. Furthermore, the app determines your fitness age based on sleep, habits, and heart rate.

The Health app with new features.

Source: Apple

A new Readiness Score (0-10) does exactly that. It checks how ready you are for the day or your next workout. To do this, the software analyzes your daily activity, training load, vital signs, and sleep. The Apple Watch's clear daily recommendation then includes, for example, strict recovery, «You are ready», or simply «Go for it».

The Apple Watch tells you if you are ready for training.

Source: Apple

The following new approaches are based on Apple Intelligence and will initially only be available in English and in the United States:

Audio Intelligence: This allows the Apple Watch to recognize sounds in the environment that might be important, such as sirens or a doorbell.

Sound recognition: If someone is saying something important and you need a repeat, press the crown twice to receive a short transcript (about 15 seconds) of what was previously said. For data protection reasons, the audio recordings are not to be saved anywhere and do not have voice recognition.

Siri Recap: Here, the watch creates a short summary of a conversation, lecture, or meeting. This allows you to review important content again. If you activate the function during a conversation, Siri creates a title in the app and summarizes the most important points.

Shazam: The watch recognizes music from your environment and collects the information in your watch's music recognition widget.

With great intelligent features comes great responsibility (regarding data protection).

Source: Apple

Apple Watch Ultra 4

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 shines with an OLED display with a resolution of 422 × 514 pixels, just like the previous model. Thanks to 3000 nits, it should be easy to read even in bright sunlight and from side angles. The case measures 49 × 44 millimeters, making it the same size as the Ultra 3.

This is what the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 looks like.

Source: Apple

Apple has installed the new S11 chip in the Watch Ultra 4. The battery life is 50 hours, or 84 hours in power-saving mode. Thanks to the fast-charging function, the watch is charged to 80 percent in 45 minutes.

The watch is equipped with dual-frequency GPS. This ensures accurate positioning in deep canyons or dense forests. The U2 Ultra-Wideband chip helps with the precise search for lost iPhones.

Apple sells the Watch Ultra 4 with a 49-millimeter titanium case in black or silver for 749 Swiss francs or 899 euros. It is therefore the same price as its predecessor at launch. It will be delivered starting September 18.

Apple Watch Series 12

In familiar fashion, you get the watch in two sizes, either 42 or 46 millimeters in diameter. The OLED display has a resolution of 374 × 446 pixels for the 42-millimeter version. It weighs just under 32 grams. The new S11 chip is also on board with the Watch Series 12.

Regarding battery life, Apple mentions 24 hours, just like the predecessor. This gets you through at least one day. It is 38 hours in power-saving mode. However, charging is faster: you reach 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

The new Apple Watch 12 has the same short battery life as its predecessor.

Source: Apple

For the Watch 12, you can choose between space gray, dark bronze, black, and light gold for the aluminum case. You can get the titanium version in silver and gold. Brand new is a ceramic version in white and dark blue.

The retail price is 369 Swiss francs or 449 euros. This makes it the same price as the previous models at release. It is available starting September 18.

Header image: Apple

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