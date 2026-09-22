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Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: The first smartphone with a 200-megapixel triple camera

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 22.9.2026

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is the first smartphone with three 200-megapixel cameras. Since resolution is not everything, the manufacturer is increasing the dynamic range with a new "DeepPix" technology.

Oppo has unveiled the Find X10 series in China, continuing its collaboration with camera experts Hasselblad. The top-tier Find X10 Pro Max is turning heads with three 200-megapixel cameras. A new technology designed to increase dynamic range to 17 stops is intended to ensure high-quality photos in challenging lighting conditions.

The 200-megapixel camera system

On the back of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max are three 200-megapixel cameras. They differ in focal length, aperture, and sensor size:

Main camera: 24mm, f/1.5, 1/1.3 inch

Ultra-wide-angle camera: 13 mm, f/2.2, 1/1.56 inch

Telephoto camera: 70 mm, f/2.1, 1/1.56 inch

In addition, there is a fourth lens whose sole purpose is to ensure natural color reproduction. The 50-megapixel front camera features an f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo is particularly proud of a new «DeepPix» sensor technology. This is designed to increase the dynamic range to 17 stops, thereby better balancing the differences between very bright and dark areas. The manufacturer also continues to offer teleconverters that can be used to increase the focal length of the telephoto camera.

Oppo continues to rely on teleconverters that increase the focal length.

Source: Oppo

The rest of the Find X10 Pro Max's specifications are worthy of a top-tier smartphone. The 6.78-inch AMOLED display has a resolution of 2772 × 1272 pixels and a typical brightness of 800 nits, which can increase up to 2000 nits. The refresh rate automatically adjusts between 1 and 120 Hertz. For gaming, the screen can even reach 144 Hertz.

With the Dimensity 9600 Pro, the smartphone should have enough processing power for demanding tasks. The processor is supported by 12 or 16 gigabytes of RAM. The storage capacity is 256 or 512 gigabytes. The 8000 mAh battery is designed to provide power for 30 hours of video streaming and charges at up to 80 watts via cable and up to 50 watts wirelessly. The entire Find X10 Pro Max is IP69 waterproof and protected against high-pressure water jets.

The Find X10 Pro Max (right) and the Find X10 side by side.

Source: Oppo

Find X10 and X10E: the other models in the series

The Find X10 series does not include a Pro model, but it does include the Find X10 and the Find X10E. Their displays are smaller at 6.59 inches, and the X10E does not offer a variable refresh rate, but only 60, 90, or 120 Hertz.

With the Find X10, Oppo reduces the resolution of the ultra-wide-angle camera to 50 megapixels. On the X10E, all rear cameras have 50 megapixels, and the front camera takes selfies at 32 megapixels.

On the Find X10, the camera bump is color-matched to the housing rather than being completely black.

Source: Oppo

Additionally, Oppo uses different chipsets. The Find X10 contains the Dimensity 9600M, and the X10E contains the Dimensity 9500S. The manufacturer also includes a smaller 7025 mAh battery in the E-model.

Price and availability

The availability of the Find X10 series outside of China is still unclear. However, Oppo has already launched a blind sale campaign for the Find X10 and the Find X10 Pro Max in Germany to entice pre-orderers with discounts and bonus products. The manufacturer intends to announce further details regarding the devices in Germany «in the coming weeks».

It is not yet clear whether all four colors of the Find X10 Pro Max will be available in Europe.

Source: Oppo

This year, Oppo has become more active again in Germany and Switzerland with the Find X9 Ultra and the Reno 16 Pro. Since competition is known to stimulate business, the parent company BBK introduced the X500 Pro Max from its sister brand Vivo one day before the Find X10 Pro Max.

News + Trends X500 Pro Max, X500 Pro and X Fold 6: Vivo brings three smartphones to Europe Jan Johannsen 15 likes 15 3 comments 3

Header image: Oppo

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