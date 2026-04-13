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Crocs
News + Trends
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These Crocs look quite ordinary - but they're not

Stephanie Vinzens
13.4.2026
Translation: machine translated

The latest model from Crocs' experimental product line looks unusually restrained. However, the shoe secretly harbours outdoor ambitions.

Over a year ago, Crocs launched the EXP product line - a playground for fashion experiments outside the brand's comfort zone. It all started with the «Trailbreak», a hybrid of a dad sneaker and trekking sandal. Other models followed, such as the elegant, moccasin-like «Gallery Shoe» or the «Terre Tech», a trendy sneaker-ballerina. So it's all the more surprising that the latest addition to the EXP line looks almost ... unchanged?

The Classic EXP clog from Crocs.
The Classic EXP clog from Crocs.
Source: Crocs

Function instead of looks

The name «Classic EXP Clog» already indicates that this is a version of the «Classic Clog» - the iconic model that we commonly refer to as Crocs. Visually, everything seems to remain the same, but fashion and outdoor enthusiasts will notice the subtle Vibram branding. The yellow lettering reveals that this time the experiment is not in the appearance, but in the sole.

The Italian company is considered a pioneer in the field of barefoot shoes and has been producing high-performance rubber soles for over 80 years, which are now extremely popular with outdoor brands as well as luxury brands. For the first time, this expertise is now also being applied to Crocs. The «XS Trek EVO» sole from Vibram replaces the previously common Croslite sole.

The Vibram logo reveals that this is a special version.
The Vibram logo reveals that this is a special version.
Source: Crocs

More grip, more money

While the usual comfort is retained, according to Crocs, the «Classic EXP Clog» offers more grip on a wide variety of terrain and is also more durable. The lazy shoe with outdoor ambitions is therefore probably the most comfortable way to go halfway off-road. Whereby terrain certainly doesn't mean alpine hiking routes, but rather gravel paths in the park or muddy gardens.

The Vibram sole of the Classic EXP clog.
The Vibram sole of the Classic EXP clog.
Source: Crocs

The price of the shoe is also new. At around 85 dollars, the «Classic EXP Clog» is significantly more expensive than the standard clog. It will be available directly from Crocs from 23 April in the colours black, white, dark blue and orange.

Header image: Crocs

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Stephanie Vinzens
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Stephanie.Vinzens@digitecgalaxus.ch

Has endless love for shoulder pads, Stratocasters and sashimi, but a limited tolerance for bad impressions of her Eastern Swiss dialect.

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