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This is arguably the most hyped Adidas collab of the year

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 11.9.2026

Simone Rocha has designed a collection for Adidas for the first time. Her three sneaker hybrids in particular are causing a stir.

Collaborations between sports brands and fashion labels are no longer a rarity. Consequently, it is difficult to stand out from the crowd without veering into the absurd. However, Simone Rocha manages this balancing act surprisingly well with her first collection for Adidas. The Irish designer is known for her romantic, almost fairytale-like designs. Now, her pearls, ruffles, and bows meet the iconic three stripes.

Three sneakers, three new identities

The collection includes clothing, accessories, and shoes. The latter are arguably the highlight of the collaboration. Rocha has transformed three Adidas sneakers into hybrids for this purpose. The flat «Taekwondo» becomes a ballerina shoe with satin ribbons and sparkling appliqués. The «Japan», in turn, appears as a pearl-studded mule with a pony-hair look. Instead of continuous lacing, both models also feature three separate bows.

The Taekwondo ballerina is available in pink and black.

Source: Simone Rocha The Japan slip-on is available in beige and black.

Source: Simone Rocha

Meanwhile, the «Climacool», with its missing tongue, mutates from a running shoe into a Mary Jane with lace inserts on the sides. Despite this unusual combination, it is visually the most understated shoe of the trio. For the clothing, Rocha also draws on familiar Adidas pieces, but partially alters their silhouettes fundamentally with puff sleeves, tulle inserts, and plenty of ruffles.

The Climacool is a mix of sneaker and Mary Jane.

Source: Adidas It is characterized by sophisticated details.

Source: Adidas

«Hardcore femininity»

The designer does not simply slap her signature elements onto the Adidas classics, but translates their design into her own language. For the «Japan», for instance, the three stripes are recreated from pearls, while Adidas’ Trefoil logo returns as a sparkling emblem on several pieces. Despite the many embellishments, the result does not necessarily look kitschy, but rather playful and almost untamed. The ruffles of the «Frill Pants», for example, run asymmetrically across the track pants, making them appear lively and organic rather than artificially sweet. In an interview with Vogue, Rocha herself describes her design approach as a kind of «hardcore femininity».

The Frill Pants from Simone Rocha's collection for Adidas.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight The collab was first teased at Simone Rocha's fashion show for Fall/Winter 26.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

The collection is available now from both brands as well as selected retailers. It is not currently available in our region. In terms of price, the shoes range between 250 and 300 francs, making them roughly twice as expensive as the regular versions. If you like the look but need to save up for it first, you will likely have more opportunities in the near future: according to Rocha, the autumn collection is merely the start of a long-term collaboration.

Header image: Adidas

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