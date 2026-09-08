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Nuvell
News + Trends
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Tofu from a vending machine: Nuvell presents the 'Plantein' at IFA 2026

Stephan Lamprecht
8.9.2026
Translation: machine translated

The traditional production of tofu can take hours. Soaking, pureeing, heating, filtering, curdling, and finally pressing the soybeans. A new kitchen appliance is intended to make this faster.

To make tofu, all you need to do is put soybeans into Nuvell's new machine. The «Plantein» does the rest on its own. It grinds, heats, and filters the ingredients. Finally, it adds a coagulant and presses the mixture into a block. 200 grams of tofu takes about half an hour to an hour, depending on how firm you want it.

Plant-based drinks also possible

The «Plantein» can do even more, namely produce plant-based drinks from oats or almonds. The process is similar to that for tofu: instead of soy, you now put oats or almonds into the machine. Now it is ground and filtered. According to Nuvell, the «Plantein» produces up to 1.2 liters of plant milk in 15 to 25 minutes.

Cleaning

The machine automatically rinses the internal channels and the grinding chamber with hot water. The press and the waste water trays are said to be dishwasher-safe. You can put the remains from the grinding process into your organic waste or compost.

The device itself measures 49 by 30.5 by 49 centimeters and weighs a hefty 15 kilograms, which is significantly more than a fully automatic coffee machine. The company has not yet announced a price.

I am currently clarifying whether we will add it to our product range.

Header image: Nuvell

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Stephan Lamprecht
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Stephan.Lamprecht@galaxus.de

Hamburg local, bookworm, and ice hockey fan. Dad and granddad. Constantly tinkering around with my smart home setup. I love DIY, the outdoors, fashion, and cosmetics.

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